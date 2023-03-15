How Did Solar Get So Cheap?

Thanks to incrementally better technology, panel design, and manufacturing of scale, solar panels have become incredibly cheap. In the past decade alone, their price per unit of generated energy has fallen by 85%, so much so that multiple reports consider solar to be the cheapest energy ever.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), two-thirds of all wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects that came online in 2020 were cheaper than the cheapest new fossil fuel power planets. That’s double the equivalent share for 2019.

This trend is only to continue in the future, with the cost of renewables expected to drop significantly.

