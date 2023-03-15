How Did Solar Get So Cheap?
March 15, 2023
Solar price has plunged in the last decade.
Now battery storage following same trajectory.
Thanks to incrementally better technology, panel design, and manufacturing of scale, solar panels have become incredibly cheap. In the past decade alone, their price per unit of generated energy has fallen by 85%, so much so that multiple reports consider solar to be the cheapest energy ever.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), two-thirds of all wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects that came online in 2020 were cheaper than the cheapest new fossil fuel power planets. That’s double the equivalent share for 2019.
This trend is only to continue in the future, with the cost of renewables expected to drop significantly.
–
Below, massive energy storage solution in Michigan comes from a long proven technology.
March 15, 2023 at 1:32 pm
Pushback I have been hearing:
1) Battery storage still way too expensive. Lazards doesn’t account for integration costs
2) Battery storage needs to work for weeks at a time, not just for a few hours
3) Actual utility engineers hate wind and solar b/c they are:
A) still too expensive
B) difficult to integrate into existing systems
C) Require massive investments in grid infrastructure not needed by nuclear, for example
Be great if you could address these, Peter. 🙂