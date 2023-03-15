Conservative Group Changing Hearts and Minds on Renewable Energy

While Republican politicians castigate Wall Street over its climate initiatives, another group of conservatives is trying to change hearts and minds in rural counties and state capitals on the benefits of the nation’s shift to clean energy.

In town halls, courthouses and statehouses across the Midwest, South and Appalachian states, members of the Conservative Energy Network have been meeting with farmers, landowners, Evangelicals and state lawmakers to convince them that wind, solar and other forms of renewable power are good for their wallets, rights and votes.

The group does however eschew the term “green energy.’’ And while its members say they believe the science underpinning climate change, “net zero’’ and the Paris climate accord aren’t top of mind. Instead, their message squarely focuses on energy independence, free markets, land rights and consumer choice.

“Quite frankly, our conservative voice has been missing from policy debates for too long, especially at the state and local levels,’’ says Brittany Tisler, interim chief of the Michigan-based nonprofit.

CEN was started in 2016 by late Republican strategist Mark Pischea, who worked in Michigan politics and at the National Republican Congressional Committee. By 2021, CEN was bringing in $7.4 million in donations, according to its latest tax filing, with funding from groups including the Energy Foundation, which partners with other foundations including those tied to Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Home Depot Inc. and the late hedge fund billionaire Julian Robertson.

One of CEN’s biggest challenges is fighting disinformation surrounding renewable power. “We spend a lot of time trying to convince people that they aren’t going to get cancer from wind turbines,” Tisler says. “We try to neutralize the political toxicity of clean energy issues.’’

As well as seeking to educate local and state officials, CEN has placed ads on right-leaning websites like the Daily Caller and Fox News to get their message out. They also conduct polling: their latest survey shows 80% of American voters want government action on boosting renewable energy.

CEN says it works with other conservative groups in 24 states. A grassroots project it runs — the Land & Liberty Coalition — has worked with local officials who approve renewable projects and helped secure permits for wind and solar farms that produce at least 2.8 gigawatts of power, Tisler says.

One of CEN’s biggest wins so far was in Florida, she says. CEN and other groups worked with the office of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to help persuade him to veto a bill that would have punished homeowners who use solar panels. In South Carolina, the group leveraged relationships with Republican lawmakers there to help pass its Energy Freedom Act in 2019.