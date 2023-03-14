More Americans than Ever “Alarmed” About Climate Change March 14, 2023

If you’re not familiar with the “6 Americas of Climate Change”, go here.

Lot of Alarmists out there, it seems.

Yale Program on Climate Change Communication:

Since 2012, the Alarmed segment has more than doubled in size, growing from 12% of the U.S. population in 2012 to 26% in 2022 (+14 percentage points). The Alarmed segment is now similar in size to the Concerned (27%). Conversely, the Cautious segment has decreased in size from 29% in 2012 to 17% in 2022 (-12 percentage points). The Concerned, Disengaged, Doubtful, and Dismissive segments have remained relatively similar in size over the last decade. Overall, Americans are becoming more worried about global warming, more engaged with the issue, and more supportive of climate solutions.

