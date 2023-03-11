Is Cyclone Freddy the Future of Hurricanes?

March 11, 2023

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
2 Comments »

2 Responses to “Is Cyclone Freddy the Future of Hurricanes?”

  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    March 11, 2023 at 11:44 pm

    I joked that Freddy is trying to become Earth’s Great Red Spot. That was several days ago.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: