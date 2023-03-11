Is Cyclone Freddy the Future of Hurricanes?

with Peter Sinclair
Trop Cyclone Freddy has an incredible record-breaking history. When it looked like it would die out it roared back to life. It's been around for more than a month with devastating results. Hitting Mozambique right now for a second time. It'll likely be catastrophic. #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/BR4bb6iyit— Heather Tesch (@HeatherTesch) March 11, 2023
Wow.
I joked that Freddy is trying to become Earth’s Great Red Spot. That was several days ago.
March 11, 2023 at 11:02 pm
March 11, 2023 at 11:44 pm
I joked that Freddy is trying to become Earth’s Great Red Spot. That was several days ago.