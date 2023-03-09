California Atmo River Watch for March 9

March 9, 2023

CNN:

In response to the ominous forecast, officials in Marin and Monterey counties in California have begun preparations ahead of the looming storm, which is expected to strike the area as a strong atmospheric river event

For the Big Sur community in Monterey County, the emergency services office went as far as advising residents and businesses to stock up on essentials that would supply them for at least two weeks. The county has also made sandbags available for residents who need them to protect their property. The Big Sur area, roughly 150 miles south of San Francisco, is one of central California’s renowned tourist attractions with picturesque rugged cliffs, mountains and hidden beaches along the Pacific Coast Highway.

