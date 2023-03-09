As US Gas Exports Rise, Drilling Production Falling Off. Something is Going to Give.

US gas exports ramping up.

Production falling off.

This is not sustainable.

Financial Times (paywall):

Torbjörn Törnqvist, chief executive of Gunvor, one of the world’s biggest commodity traders, said the loss of European markets was forcing Russia to shut in gasfields, as there was no easy way to redirect supplies to Asia. As a result, shipments from America would become the “balancing factor”.

“The world will not be able to live without US LNG,” he told delegates. As more liquefaction capacity comes online, the US is set to become the world’s biggest exporter this year. And volumes are set to soar — dwarfing other players by the time the decade is out. US gas producers are jostling to take advantage. Chesapeake Energy yesterday announced a preliminary agreement with Gunvor to supply it with 2mn tonnes of LNG annually for 15 years, beginning in 2027.

It is an early-days agreement — and it’s unclear at this point where Chesapeake will be doing its liquefying — but it underlines the rush to fill the gap Russia has left in global markets. And drillers want to make money out of it — being paid international prices. Rather than selling at basement-level domestic Henry Hub prices, Chesapeake’s deal will be linked to the Asian JKM benchmark, currently more than four times higher.

Chesapeake boss Nick Dell’Osso told ES that upstream players wanted to gain exposure to global pricing. “As LNG grows in the second half of this decade to something that represents greater than 20 per cent of the US market — probably closer to 25 per cent — we believe we should have exposure to the end markets that are going to ultimately drive the economics in the US business.”

Other upstream players have penned similar deals. EOG and Apache have agreements with Cheniere that give them exposure to international prices. Devon Energy struck a deal in September to give it access to liquefaction capacity.

“I think it is a direction that the industry will probably continue to head,” Dell’Osso said.