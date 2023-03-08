Climate Denier and Clean Energy Opponent Tucker Carlson Revealed as America’s Most Shameless Liar. Who Could Have Known? March 8, 2023

Above, mind melting reading of the letter to a Fox News personality that the entire insane “Big Lie” conspiracy theory is based on – written by a woman who said she gleaned information by “time traveling in a semi-conscious state”.

Below, even Steve Bannon is merciless – “They have a fear, loathing, and a contempt, for you” – meaning the Fox audience.

Below, in a typical climate denial rant, Carlson suggests dealing with climate change means surgeries without anesthesia. (it’s complicated)

What might all this tell us about the accuracy or veracity of his “Special” on Wind energy?

