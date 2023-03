Atmo River(s) May Bring More Feet of Snow to California March 8, 2023

This guy shows up a lot on my youtube feed, a YouTuber weatherman.

What I appreciate and identify with is his obvious passion for presenting his material. I follow a couple of these guys and they give me valuable insights.

Oh, and it looks like California is in for another dump. Check here for Daniel Swain’s take on this from monday.

