Daniel Swain PhD on California’s Impending Atmospheric River March 7, 2023

Long discussion with Daniel Swain, of UCLA and the Center for Atmospheric Research, on the implications of an impending atmospheric river storm for already snow clobbered California.

Discussion starts at 1:30 ish – and probably the most important material is covered in first 10 minutes or so, but plenty for weather and climate wonks to chew on.

