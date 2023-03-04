Weird Winter is Climate Change Plus “X” Factors

Can’t get over this picture.

Looks like Katmandu or the Hindu Kush.

Shirin Ali in Slate:

There’s no question climate change is contributing to changes in weather patterns. But when looking at particular weather events, it’s hard to tease out what is climate change and what is simply the natural variability of atmospheric weather patterns. “You have climate change warming temperatures, maybe providing some heavier precipitation events, and then you just have the randomness of our atmosphere. And then sometimes these things will coincide into this climate soup,” said Tom Di Liberto, meteorologist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s climate prediction center.

While it’s difficult to disentangle climate change from other factors contributing to the winter storms, it’s clear that warmer temperatures add more moisture into the atmosphere. This creates the potential for heavier weather events, like the current snow storms the Northeast and West coast are experiencing.

Climate change also makes measuring unexpected weather challenging, both because it’s steadily becoming more intense every year and because it’s been happening over a relatively short period of time—the planet’s average surface temperature has risen 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century. “We look at past seasons to inform the current season. But we’re looking at past seasons that may not have had the impact of climate change that the upcoming season will have,” said Andrea Lopez Lang, climate researcher at the University of Albany.

–

If you have not seen this interview with Martha Shulski, State Climatologist of Nebraska, and Judah Cohen of MIT – do so now, and compare to last 2 weeks of experience.