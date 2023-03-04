Warm Winter Plays Havoc with Gas and Oil Prices. But Don’t Say the “C” Word

March 4, 2023

No mention of the “C” word in this impassioned sob story about the crashing price of gas and oil.
Gas in particular has seen prices collapse during the unsettlingly warm winter across the US and Europe.

On the plus side, Vladimir Putin has lost his gamble, so far, if he hoped to have Europe groveling for gas this winter.
On the other hand, winter will come around again, and there is no guarantee that the next one will be this mild. Meanwhile the race continues to wean from Russian gas, and in fact, all fossil fuels, as the Ukraine war has been a clarifying moment for anyone that wanted to believe a transition could be delayed..

Below, US prices over last 3 years as of March 3, 2023.

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: