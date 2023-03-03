GeoEngineering: Back on the Table?

Science:

More than 60 prominent climate scientists this week called for breaking a taboo about solar geoengineering—artificially cooling the planet by making it more reflective—by boosting research on it. Some activists and scientists are staunchly opposed to even studying geoengineering, arguing that it distracts from the necessity of cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

But the open letter says decisions on implementing geoengineering schemes are likely in the coming decades, and that simulations and field experiments are needed to understand the schemes’ effectiveness and risks. Among the signatories are retired NASA scientist James Hansen, one of the first to warn about the dangers of global warming, and Harvard University climate scientist David Keith, who has for years tried to gain permission to perform a small-scale geoengineering experiment.