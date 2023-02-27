Science Denying Senator Falls to Long Covid

May I first say that I wish Senator Inhofe a speedy recovery.

That said, biology, like physics, has rules that we violate at our peril.

Huffington Post:

Former Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) attributed his decision to retire due to the long-term effects of COVID-19, telling local newspaper Tulsa World that certain symptoms were still affecting him day-to-day.

Inhofe voted against multiple coronavirus aid packages meant to help Americans at the height of the pandemic, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved overwhelmingly by 90 senators in March 2020, and the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.

The 88-year-old did not say which symptoms he was dealing with. But he suggested he was in good company, alleging that other elected representatives in Congress are also struggling with long COVID behind the scenes.

“Five or six others have (long COVID), but I’m the only one who admits it,” Inhofe told Tulsa World.

At least one Democratic senator, Tim Kaine of Virginia, has spoken openlyabout his experience with lingering symptoms after contracting COVID-19.