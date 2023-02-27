Science Denying Senator Falls to Long Covid
February 27, 2023
May I first say that I wish Senator Inhofe a speedy recovery.
That said, biology, like physics, has rules that we violate at our peril.
Former Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) attributed his decision to retire due to the long-term effects of COVID-19, telling local newspaper Tulsa World that certain symptoms were still affecting him day-to-day.
Inhofe voted against multiple coronavirus aid packages meant to help Americans at the height of the pandemic, including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act approved overwhelmingly by 90 senators in March 2020, and the American Rescue Plan in March 2021.
The 88-year-old did not say which symptoms he was dealing with. But he suggested he was in good company, alleging that other elected representatives in Congress are also struggling with long COVID behind the scenes.
“Five or six others have (long COVID), but I’m the only one who admits it,” Inhofe told Tulsa World.
At least one Democratic senator, Tim Kaine of Virginia, has spoken openlyabout his experience with lingering symptoms after contracting COVID-19.
February 27, 2023 at 3:09 pm
On the plus side for Inhofe regarding covid, he’s publicly acknowledging the reality of long covid, and he has been previously vaccinated and boosted. There are much worse examples than him in the Senate.
He downplayed the seriousness of the virus when it first appeared, though, and besides voting against aid packages he’s constantly fought against mask and vaccine mandates.
Saying he’s retiring because of long covid makes little sense, though, because he contracted the virus in February 2022 at the exact same time he was first announcing his retirement:
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/595877-sen-jim-inhofe-tests-positive-for-covid-19/
But, he’s 88 for one thing, and for another there’s the possibility he’d get primaried because he didn’t buy into Trump’s election lie.