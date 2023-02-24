Racism and Climate Denial: Like Peas and Carrots
February 24, 2023
Correlation is of course, not causation. But it’s not nothing.
“Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams is famously a climate denier.
Based on experience, and examples that I’ve pointed to many times, that would generally make me think –
“Yeah, he’s probably a racist, too.”
But, damn. He really is a racist jerk.
Also, he has no concept of social media algorithms.
The link between hate groups and climate denial is complex and anecdotal at best, with little research examining the overlap between the two. But there is enough anecdotal experience to prompt prominent figures who study and advance science and policy to see a connection. In an interview with Mother Jones, Steyer said he sees the intolerance and hyperpartisanship that has marked the GOP as fundamentally connected with the party’s “willingness to directly lie” on climate change science.
“Climate change was really one of the seminal points for the Republicans because they decided they could straight-up lie,” he said in a phone interview. “When you look at the kind of violent and dehumanizing rhetoric that the president has indulged in, it’s entirely consistent with the idea that there is no cost to lying, there is no cost to really attacking the basic interest of the American people. So I think climate was the template.”
These questions about tensions concerning the climate change debate are not as well understood or explicitly drawn as the immigration debate, where George Soros is charged in coded language with pulling all the strings in a vast global conspiracy, as the New York Times reported, to “undermine the established order and a proponent of diluting the white, Christian nature of their societies through immigration.”
But the right’s denial of climate change science nonetheless repeats many of the same patterns that have appeared in other extremist targets, from guns to immigration to abortion. These patterns include the appropriation of Nazi or anti-Semitic imagery, the demonization of funders and prominent advocates, and the distortion of the terms of the debate. Climate change has become another flashpoint for irrational, hateful, sometimes violent rhetoric, and even personal attacks on people who have risen to some prominence as scientists, funders, and advocates.
BTW, that whole “models” trope in the cartoon above?
Took care of that in the video below.
February 24, 2023 at 2:38 pm
Why would he quote Don Lemon, who’s clearly a member of a hate group?
February 24, 2023 at 3:01 pm
I didn’t know about Adams climate denial when I picked up his book ‘Loserthink’ at the bookstore and read the first chapter. I was floored: his example of ‘loserthink’ was the acceptance of climate change based on models, which you effectively demolished in your attached video. Focusing just on the models, however, I was struck by something the interviewer said at 0.30sec: “one of the myths… we hear… is, that climate science… it’s all just made up in computer models… it’s all simulations, you can get any answer you want if you put whatever you want in.” This is true only if you can ‘put whatever you want in’, but you can’t. What you put into any model predicting the future is the present. And the present is not unknown: it is rigorously measured precisely to provide the proper initial condition from which to start the model. And a final point: in the comic strip Dilbert asks “What if I don’t trust the… models?” This is a pet-peeve of mine: any course of action you take (including taking no action) is based on a model. The model may be confined to your head, i.e. a ‘hunch’, but it’s still a model of reality upon which you will hang your actions. The climate/economic models are not competing, as Adam’s suggests, with reality, they are competing with other models (predicting the future), because all courses of action are based on our ideas about reality. It’s not whether Dilbert trusts the climate/economic models, it’s whether he trusts them more than other models, including hunches, or suspicions, or patriotic fervor. And it’s proper to ask, how rigorous are those competing models? Can they properly predict what has happened in the past? The moment you claim you don’t ‘trust’ someone’s model, you are promoting an alternative, and should rightly be called out to demonstrate its rigor. Where did your alternative come from, what is it based on, and what are its assumptions? America is chock full of people, now, who question the models of the experts. But the models of the experts are wrong: that is why they are called ‘models’. So to question them without having an alternative in mind is like shaking your fist at the wind. It’s ‘loserthink’, and Dilbert himself, in that last panel of the comic strip, is ironically engaged in it.
February 24, 2023 at 3:05 pm
It’s the old “I have a black friend, so everything I say next is not racist” type of argument – i.e. “Don Lemon says so and so, so I can extend that to say even more.”
So many logical fallacies in his video….besides the outright racism.
Speaking of moving to places without such-and-such type of people, I read this today:
‘Christian patriots’ are flocking from blue states to Idaho
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/christian-patriots-are-flocking-from-blue-states-to-idaho/ar-AA17TeLn