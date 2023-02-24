NOAA Update on Great Lakes Ice February 24, 2023

Historically, this time of year, the land surface, and most of the water, in the satellite photo above would be uniformly white.

What happens to 20 percent of the world’s unfrozen fresh water should probably be of concern to anyone that lives on this planet and drinks water.

NOAA:

Although human-caused warming plays a role in this decline, other key factors contributing to reduced ice loss are long-term patterns of climate variability over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Four patterns of climate variability are contributing to ice cover changes: the North Atlantic Oscillation, the Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation. “Each year, we have to look at these four patterns to model ice cover,” said Wang. “Right now, the Pacific Decadal Oscillation together with the North Atlantic Oscillation are causing warming in the Great Lakes.” GLERL will continue to monitor the ice levels, and will announce end-of-season ice extent later this year.

