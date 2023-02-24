For Farmers: Clean Energy is a Property Rights Issue

Ray Gaesser in the Cedar Rapids Gazette:

Iowa’s early diversification of our energy portfolio has kept energy rates below the national average and provided new revenue for Iowa communities. This success is now under attack by outside forces.

Iowa is a national leader in renewable energy thanks to early vision by leaders like Gov. Terry Branstad and Sen. Chuck Grassley. However, this leadership has made our state a target for national efforts to kill clean energy development.

Under the guise of local messengers, we have seen the same opposition messaging across the state and country, and the same misinformation spreading online. Regardless of whether it is wind or solar, the underlying opposition playbook is the same. Here in Linn County, propaganda is being distributed by Citizens for Responsible Solar, a dark-money organization based in Virginia.

These anti-renewable energy organizations have appeared in Worth and Winnebago Counties, Adams County (my home county), Madison County, and more. The groups are operating from the same playbook featuring shared materials and draft petitions from national sources that originate thousands of miles from Iowa.

Not by coincidence, these groups propose the same type of moratorium on clean energy projects (wind or solar) for their counties. It is important to understand these moratorium discussions are not being held in good faith. Their mission is to kill new development, not to help develop common-sense ordinances.

Linn County already has comprehensive zoning policies and development requirements, including the adoption of an updated Renewable Energy Ordinance in late 2020, to ensure the safety of citizens and foster an environment for economic development.

As Chair of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum (ICEF) and a farmer myself, I hope to be a common-sense voice to make sure we are looking out for Iowa landowners before national interest groups. I caution colleagues and friends in rural Iowa to understand efforts to ban renewable energy development by organizations claiming to protect home rule, are in fact banning the rights closest to your home — your land rights.

Our goal at ICEF is to be an ally of landowners who look to find common ground, and to provide facts and figures free of online hysteria. We need to fight back against organizations and their local messengers that promote a national agenda claiming to protect property rights. In reality, these groups are effectively creating eminent domain policies by not enabling landowners to make their own decisions on their own land.