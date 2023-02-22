Iced CHIPS? Los Angeles County Under Blizzard Warning

Iced CHIPs?

Not like it’s never happened, but given the total picture, but it’s a nice indicator of the scale of the storm system passing over North America right now.

ABC 7 Los Angeles:

A blizzard warning by the National Weather Service is the first such alert issued for the Southern California mountains since 1989, the agency said.

The warning is scheduled to take effect at 4 a.m. Friday and will last until 4 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service predicts from 2 to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, falling even as heavy winds gust up to 75 mph.

Below that, at elevations of 2,000 to 4,000 feet, about 6-12 inches of snow are expected.

Officials initially said the warning was the first one in recorded history for the area. However, a New York-based meteorologist later discovered the text of a blizzard warning that was issued by the National Weather Service Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 1989.

“Looks like it was issued after reports came in. Even if this is not our 1st, this is a dangerous storm. Do not travel in the mountains” on Friday and Saturday, the agency said on Twitter.

—

I wish everyday was like this pic.twitter.com/FqemANfQei — Brendon 🦬 (@brendonme) February 22, 2023

Just finished shoveling the driveway for the third time today and it’s snowing harder than ever here in Central Michigan – about an inch an hour it looks like to me. This is after a remarkably warm and snow free winter up till now.