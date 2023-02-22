Farmers Under Attack by Coordinated, Nationally Directed, Dirty Energy Campaign February 22, 2023

Last week I posted the recent NPR report on the nationally organized, dark money funded, attack on clean energy.

The money quote that caught my eye was this:

“I think for years, there has been this sense that this is not all coincidence. That local groups are popping up in different places, saying the same things, using the same online campaign materials,” says Michael Burger, executive director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University.

No surprise here for us that have been watching for many years.

In the past month, I’ve interviewed farmers and local officials in Montcalm County, Michigan, on their experience on the receiving end of a harassment and intimidation campaign against wind, and solar, energy.

What came thru vividly are the parallels between what climate scientists were getting hit with 10 years ago, and what local rural officials are experiencing today.

A blizzard of FOIAs, efforts to glean out-of-context emails, phony investigations to get officials unfavorably named in the media, along with straight up threats, harassment, and intimidation. I’ll be posting a few of these in coming days, and I hope, have more a synthesis in an upcoming 2 part Yale Climate Connections vid.

