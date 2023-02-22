Denial Group’s Newest Climate Expert: Of Course, it’s Lauren Boebert

Was “Lord” Monckton booked? Is he even alive?

The country’s most embarrassing climate denial shills are still at it, but the bench is, apparently, getting thinner.

Heartland Institute:

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a member of the House Resources Committee, will be a featured keynote speaker at the 15th International Conference on Climate Change, being held in Orlando, FL from Feb. 23-25, 2023.

From the green energy boondoggles in the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” in the United States, to the ongoing wind-power disaster in Germany, and threats of energy cuts in the winter in the UK, the climate policy “solutions” are a real and growing problem for the people of the world. Why are we making life poorer and more miserable for most of the people on the planet when there is no climate crisis?

These issues and more will be discussed by scientists and policy experts at the only conference of its kind that takes a data-driven, realist approach to what is actually causing climate change and what (if anything) humans can do about it.

————-