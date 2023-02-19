In Case Anyone Should Ask – How do Scientists Know What They Know About Climate Change? February 19, 2023

As the effects of global change become all the more obvious, for instance in this anomalously warm winter – I am getting asked more and more to explain how scientists know that what we are seeing is not “just a natural cycle”.

One of the first things I have pointed people to in presentations is the research done in the early 1950s by the US Military in developing the first generation of heat seeking missiles.

Obviously, they needed to determine how heat radiation was propogated thru the atmosphere – so, using for the first time the tools of high technology, they measured the radiative properties of all atmospheric gases, at all altitudes, temperatures, and weather conditions.

Those findings became the building blocks for modern climate models that emerged in the ’70s and ’80s.

We know the data is correct, because the missiles built with that knowledge built in do find their targets, and are one of the most important factors in US domination of air spaces over the last 70 years.

Not coincidentally, some of the most important, seminal papers on the prospective effects of climate change were published during that mid-1950s period, including this one by Gilbert Plass, one of the senior researchers on the Air Force’s project.

Here, some videos well-worth reviewing for anyone who might be asked to talk about climate changes in any historical context.

Below, a classic “Climate Denial Crock of the Week” video used a then-newly uncovered recording from a production by General Electric corporation, “Excursions in Science”, which were radio plays designed to inform, which really put a lot of today’s productions to shame. Episode 646 debuted on a vinyl recording in 1956.

In 2017, I produced the video below for Yale Climate Connections, which features a number of archival interviews from the early 1980s, with scientists making predictions for what first-order physics might mean for the coming decades. I paired those with contemporary interviews with current experts describing how those changes came to pass.

In a similar vein, I produced the piece below in 2012, after interviewing one of the most crucial founding figures of modern climate science, Mike MacCracken, at a conference in Ann Arbor. I paired the 2012 interview with clips from a talk he gave at Sandia Labs, New Mexico, in 1982.

