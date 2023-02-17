Racing with “Green” Hydrogen in Greenland. Ok. February 17, 2023

Stumbled on this news report describing something I had heard about in the last trip to Greenland.

Just east of Kangerlussuaq, Greenland’s main air hub – there is an extensive area of bare sand, dust really – the fine dust left over when glaciers grind up bedrock to the finest powder.

The whole area is somewhat of a desert environment, with minimal rainfall, due to the natural drying effect as sinking air flows off the ice sheet, warming and losing moisture as it goes. That’s what made this place a good site for a cold war SAC airbase, giving it one of the longest runways in the world, built for B-52s.

More recently, as the permafrost sags beneath the airstrip, the time is rapidly approaching when major air traffic will be routed thru Illulisat, some few hundred kilometers to the north. That construction was well underway when I visited in July.



Above, in 2021, some promoters took advantage of the desert like terrain to stage a series of races using hydrogen powered vehicles. OK, not really the greenest of projects, to haul vehicles to a remote area and race them, but whatever. I think I set the video up to start at the 3:25 mark, so if that doesn’t happen you know where to skip to.

The promoters tell ABC News that they are producing the hydrogen with solar panels, and show a suspiciously small array. The well informed researchers I was with told me the charging was done with diesel generators, to take it all with a grain of glacial powder.



Below, I was recording as we drove by this “desert” stretch on the way out to take a look at some sensors at the edge of Russell Glacier, July 7, 2022.

