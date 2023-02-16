Ohio Finding Out What Developing World has Known for Decades
February 16, 2023
Right wing media up in arms as white people experience toxic corporate neglect.
Below, Shell oil spill in Niger Delta.
with Peter Sinclair
February 16, 2023 at 9:44 pm
“Now the government will try and downplay this.”
Which government? The Ohio state government dominated by Republicans, who never met a polluter they didn’t like, or the Federal EPA, which has been hamstrung by Republicans in the US Congress whenever they had a chance?