IRA is Huge Boon for States in Energy, Jobs, Health

RMI is formerly Rocky Mountain Institute.

RMI:

RMI analyzed the level of money that could be invested in states thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, if consumers and businesses adopt clean technologies at the pace and scale needed to meet national climate targets (which we call a “Climate Ambitious Scenario”). We found that states could secure between $1,500 to $12,000 per capita per state and $1 billion to $130 billion per state cumulatively between now and 2030.

States with strong renewable energy potential and industrial activity have the most to gain per capita by taking full advantage of the numerous provisions in the IRA.

Most of these states, such as Wyoming, Montana, and Louisiana, are located in the Great Plains and the South, and have significant rural and industrial communities that will uniquely benefit if states take urgent, ambitious action by deploying clean energy technology and infrastructure.

States can take advantage of several key Inflation Reduction Act provisions and financial incentives. Just a few examples of these provisions include: