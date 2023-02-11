An. Actual. UFO? February 11, 2023

Did not have UFO shootdown on my bingo card this weekend.

Is this the way it unfolds, on cable news?

Here’s what I was looking for. From the intro to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, in 19 77.

For my money as memorable as any UFO sequence in any movie.

Another UFO, this time in Northern Canada. pic.twitter.com/kVEsVlJHrw — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) February 11, 2023

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives the order to shoot down UFO over northern Canada. pic.twitter.com/29i9ZWNF4e — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 11, 2023

