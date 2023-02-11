An. Actual. UFO?
February 11, 2023
Did not have UFO shootdown on my bingo card this weekend.
Is this the way it unfolds, on cable news?
Here’s what I was looking for. From the intro to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, in 19 77.
For my money as memorable as any UFO sequence in any movie.
February 11, 2023 at 7:31 pm
People have been seeing these things since 1947 but never were able to provide any photographic evidence. However, almost every smart phone sold after 2012 includes a hi-def digital camera and yet no on can provide any photographic evidence. And despite the fact that the recent American defense budget is in for more than three quarters of a trillion dollars, the best the military can provide is an out-of-focus dot bouncing around a crappy picture?. Give me a break. Although the universe is vast, the interstellar distances are too large to allow any extra-solar visitors.
February 11, 2023 at 8:30 pm
Back when we people used film cameras, there was a range of speed resolutions you could get (like high end “spy film” that was exceptionally sensitive and couldn’t go through X-ray machines). I used to posit a special low end grainy film that was only sold in tourist shops at Loch Ness, Area 51, etc.
February 11, 2023 at 8:32 pm
BTW, beware of US military pilots prone to misidentification.
This Thunderf00t video (desperately in need of editing, as usual), debunks one of the alien reports that made the rounds after the Pentagon released some footage. The start of useful technical analysis (after an intro by Tucker) is here: