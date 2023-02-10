Crazy. But not That Crazy. Judith Curry Blows Up Climate Denial Psychics February 10, 2023

@MichaelEMann @GeraldKutney #CreativeSocietyExposed #climate #CreativeSociety Look at the hilarious lack of consensus among climate change deniers, pseudoscience pushers and climate inactivists as they debunk each other on camera: pic.twitter.com/b8e4KWtz9b — BONUS (@TheDisproof) February 20, 2022 Regular readers and viewers will know that Dr Judith Curry is a reliable Republican witness for regularly scheduled climate denial show-hearings, and a safe guest for Fox News anytime they want a “real scientist” to talk down the risk of climate change, so the Science denying “Creative Society” must have thought she’d be a great addition to their round table virtual discussion.

Nope. They’re too crazy even for Curry.

More below. (not a parody)

“You are as far away from intelligence as Cerberus is from mercy.”

