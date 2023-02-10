Crazy. But not That Crazy. Judith Curry Blows Up Climate Denial Psychics

February 10, 2023

Regular readers and viewers will know that Dr Judith Curry is a reliable Republican witness for regularly scheduled climate denial show-hearings, and a safe guest for Fox News anytime they want a “real scientist” to talk down the risk of climate change, so the Science denying “Creative Society” must have thought she’d be a great addition to their round table virtual discussion.

Nope. They’re too crazy even for Curry.

More below. (not a parody)
“You are as far away from intelligence as Cerberus is from mercy.”

Advertisement
Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
1 Comment »

One Response to “Crazy. But not That Crazy. Judith Curry Blows Up Climate Denial Psychics”

  1. sailrick Says:

    February 10, 2023 at 11:39 am

    Didn’t Roy Spencer also debunk claims that CO2 has no effect on temperature at Anthony Watts un-science blog?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: