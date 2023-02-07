Neo Nazis Plan to Knock Out Electric Grid, Spark Race War February 7, 2023

Followup on yesterday’s arrest of two terrorists, who planned a grid attack in the Baltimore area.

Above, Rachel Maddow has a report on the continuing, and expanding, threat of neo-Nazi terrorists, who have been planning and, from time to time, executing, attacks on critical grid infrastructure.

I’m *sure* it’s totally unrelated, but I’ve been tracking similar kinds of threats among the anti-clean energy activists currently working, and gaining followers in the midwest. More on this soon.