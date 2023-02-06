Zelensky Calls for Sanctions over Russian Nuclear Tactics

February 6, 2023

Bloomberg:

Zelenskiy signed a decree imposing sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry, including state company Rosatom, and said the penalties should bolster Ukraine’s calls for global curbs on the sector.

“Russia is the only country in the world that allows its military to shell nuclear power plants and use NPPs as a cover for shelling,” Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on Sunday. The sanctions that target 200 entities include assets freezes and restrictions on trade operations.

Separately, Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, a city near the Russia-seized Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, said that abductions of plant workers who refuse to sign contracts with Rosatom have become more frequent recently.

