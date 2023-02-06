Oil Drillers Profits Soar: Don’t Expect any Relief at Pump

Houston Chronicle:

But directing those profits in a way that shields consumers from chaotic price changes is unlikely, industry analysts said. Instead, consumers should brace for large fluctuations in energy prices for years to come.

“You’re going to get these wild swings over the next 15 years,” said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, chief energy officer at the University of Houston. “Find ways to protect yourself – don’t go buy an F-150 just because you see gas prices at $1 and then go buy a hybrid when it goes to $5.”

Already used to up and down cycles, the oil and gas industry has had a particularly volatile few years. As the industry was recovering from last decade’s shale bust it got hit by the pandemic downturn – two downturns that acounted for hundreds of bankruptcies and billions of dollars in losses.

As fuel demand recovered coming out of the depths of the pandemic and oil prices rose, companies remained cautious about spending to ramp up production. Increased oil supply brings down prices – good news for consumers, but havoc for a company’s earnings – and investors, burned by overspending in previous years, have demanded disciplined spending and higher returns.

“(Companies) are not necessarily investing massively into oil and gas future exploration and production,” Krishnamoorti said. “This very sharp volatility – rapid rises, rapid falls of price – is going to be dependent on the fact that this is an undercapitalized market at this point, and the risk associated with capitalization is very high.”

Krishnamoorti said the companies that are spending on exploration and production are looking for short-term boosts in production such as adding on to existing projects, rather than making long-term capital investments. On top of that, some analysts say oil and gas companies are not investing enough to meaningfully pivot away from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy, which after initial development and building costs can be cheaper for consumers in the long run.

5 year graph of US Natural gas prices below: