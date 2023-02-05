The Return of Bad Old Fashioned Climate Denial February 5, 2023

Above, Our World in Data/Oxford University researcher Hannah Ritchie has a factually correct, but strategically flawed, response to newly re-instated-on-twitter climate denier and proud racist, Tony Heller.

Katharine Hayhoe has the corrective.

Even before the catastrophic and deranged take-over of Twitter by Elon Musk, we have been seeing a bit of a younger generation of climate denial grifters coming into their own, notably Alex Epstein, but also a growing franchise operation opposing clean energy development across the US and the world.

Amy Westervelt and others have noticed.

Amy Westervelt in Drilled:

And for at least a couple of decades, Heartland’s longtime warrior Milloy has been at the intersection of the coal lobby and climate denial. Although he’s often laughed off as something of a clown (he likes to call environmentalists “watermelons,” green on the outside but red in the middle, and go on social media tirades against the “climate bedwetters”), Milloy is also lurking in the background of the climate denial resurgence.

Among Milloy’s many claims to infamy is the fact that he is the architect of the proposed EPA “secret science” rule, something he’s been pushing since the late 1990s. As Naomi Oreskes, who covered Milloy in her book Merchants of Doubt, pointed out in 2018, the proposal seemed reasonable on its face but was actually intended to do something Milloy has wanted to do for decades: erode the credibility of epidemiological studies, in order to erode the credibility of science, period. For Milloy, as with everything he does, it was also in service of his longtime goal: rolling back air pollution regulations. He came very close to getting his way under Trump, and I suspect we haven’t seen the last of it.

A core Milloy belief is that EPA scientists are basically biased in favor of more regulation, and therefore can’t be trusted. It’s an idea that comes up over and over in Martis’s and Droz’s presentations, too. Check out the cover of one of Droz’s presentations, taking aim at a state-level environmental policy, for example:

