New Slovak Reactor Finally Online – Cause for Celebration, and Some Context

February 4, 2023

Good. Some carbon free power at a time when Europe needs it.
Sobering that it took this long.

A little background:

World Nuclear News:

Construction of the first two 471 MWe VVER units at the four-unit Mochovce plant started in 1982. Work began on units 3 and 4 in 1986, but stalled in 1992. The first two reactors were completed and came into operation in 1998 and 1999, respectively, with a project to complete units 3 and 4 beginning ten years later. Unit 4’s schedule has been to follow about one or two years behind unit 3. Each of the units will be able to provide 13% of Slovakia’s electricity needs when operating at full capacity.

The final design includes many upgrades to safety and security, including increased aircraft impact protection and emergency management measures based on lessons from the Fukushima accident which were incorporated during the project. The Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority issued the final authorisation for commissioning of unit 3 of the Mochovce nuclear power plant in August. The service life of the new block is initially planned to be 60 years.

