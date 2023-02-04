New Slovak Reactor Finally Online – Cause for Celebration, and Some Context

It took only 38 years since it’s been approved in 1985, and got connected to the grid 8 years after originally planned at what, 250% cost overruns? Unit 4 was supposed to be running in 2018. It’s 2023 and we’re talking about unit 3. We’re supposed to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Good. Some carbon free power at a time when Europe needs it.

Sobering that it took this long.

A little background:

World Nuclear News:

Construction of the first two 471 MWe VVER units at the four-unit Mochovce plant started in 1982. Work began on units 3 and 4 in 1986, but stalled in 1992. The first two reactors were completed and came into operation in 1998 and 1999, respectively, with a project to complete units 3 and 4 beginning ten years later. Unit 4’s schedule has been to follow about one or two years behind unit 3. Each of the units will be able to provide 13% of Slovakia’s electricity needs when operating at full capacity.

The final design includes many upgrades to safety and security, including increased aircraft impact protection and emergency management measures based on lessons from the Fukushima accident which were incorporated during the project. The Slovak Nuclear Regulatory Authority issued the final authorisation for commissioning of unit 3 of the Mochovce nuclear power plant in August. The service life of the new block is initially planned to be 60 years.