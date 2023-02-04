Chilling on Mt Washington at Minus 106 F

with Peter Sinclair
Wind Chill that is.
Astonishing intensity of cold smashing through Canada and Northeast USA right now.Mt. Washington in New Hampshire just recorded a windchill value of -109°F (-78°C), which sets the lowest windchill value ever observed in the USA (including Alaska). pic.twitter.com/EicPSYZ4AN— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 4, 2023
Astonishing intensity of cold smashing through Canada and Northeast USA right now.Mt. Washington in New Hampshire just recorded a windchill value of -109°F (-78°C), which sets the lowest windchill value ever observed in the USA (including Alaska). pic.twitter.com/EicPSYZ4AN
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address:
Sign me up!