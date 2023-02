DeSantis: Boosting Gas Stoves in War on Woke February 2, 2023

Desantis outlines the framework for his budget today, including permanent ban on sales tax for gas stoves. Only people who buy electric stoves will pay tax: “They want your gas stove, and we’re not gonna let that happen.” pic.twitter.com/FBBtSiDdIu — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 1, 2023

Filipowski adds: 8% of the homes in FL have gas stoves. Ron lets the elitists pay no tax. The other 92% pay.

Yet another illustration of how entirely performative politics has become for those inside the right wing media silo.

