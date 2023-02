Climate Scientist Demolishes Jordan Peterson February 2, 2023

This video must have literally been uploading as I typed out this morning’s post on pseudo-scientist and imposter Jordan Peterson’s pathetic forays in to climate denial.

The video is first class debunking. I did basically the same thing some 10 years ago, but looks like the BBC or somebody had a copyright claim on that piece, so nice to see someone redoing it.

