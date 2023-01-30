Music Break: Linda Ronstadt – A Long, Long Time January 30, 2023

This one’s in circulation again, thanks to this week’s episode of “The Last of Us”.

–

Love will abide, take things in stride

Sounds like good advice but there’s no one at my side

And time washes clean love’s wounds unseen

That’s what someone told me but I don’t know what it means

‘Cause I’ve done everything I know to try and make you mine

And I think I’m gonna love you for a long long time

Caught in my fears

Blinking back the tears

I can’t say you hurt me when you never let me near

And I never drew one response from you

All the while you fell all over girls you never knew

‘Cause I’ve done everything I know to try and make you mine

And I think it’s gonna hurt me for a long long time

Wait for the day

You’ll go away

Knowing that you warned me of the price I’d have to pay

And life’s full of flaws

Who knows the cause?

Living in the memory of a love that never was

‘Cause I’ve done everything I know to try and change your mind

And I think I’m gonna miss you for a long long time

‘Cause I’ve done everything I know to try and make you mine

And I think I’m gonna love you for a long long time

