GOP Looks for “Common Sense” on Climate – but Can’t Say “Climate”

“The American people want a cleaner environment and lower energy costs. House Republicans can deliver both through smart legislation,” said American Conservation Coalition Action’s Christopher Barnard. “The 118th Congress is a prime opportunity to pass common-sense energy and environmental policy.”

The push from the conservative climate and energy groups follows the passage of two energy bills during Republicans’ first weeks in the majority. Both bills pertain to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. One would prevent future sales from the stockpile going to China, and the other would curb some of the president’s authority over non-emergency releases from the SPR.

But the plan’s inclusion of more oil and natural gas drilling is a non-starter for Democrats and green activists.

The advocacy comes amid a new focus on energy in the House, where GOP lawmakers have launched a six-pillar agenda that it brands as pragmatic solutions with the potential to garner bipartisan support. Those themes include increasing domestic energy production of all forms; slashing environmental red tape for renewable and fossil fuel projects; achieving energy independence; critical minerals development and exporting more liquefied natural gas; conserving the environment; and fortifying communities against natural disasters.

“The climate is changing, and Americans of all backgrounds want effective, commonsense solutions,” the groups wrote. “We look forward to your leadership in streamlining onerous regulations holding back all energy development, encouraging clean energy innovation, bolstering domestic supply chains, and unleashing the power of American energy producers to compete on the world stage against the likes of China and Russia.”

American Conservation Coalition Action led 33 groups in a letter urging GOP leadership that they expect the House to pass bills that address a warming planet and boost domestic energy production that they say has been stifled under the Biden administration.

A group of conservative energy and environmental organizations want House Republicans to make good on their agenda to address climate change and rising energy costs.

The centerpiece of the broad legislative package will be an overhaul of the nation’s energy project permitting system which will at its core take aim at the National Environmental Policy Act — a bedrock environmental protection law sacrosanct to many Democrats.

In the coming months, Republicans intend to vote on a series of bills taking aim at existing federal regulations the GOP believes is stifling domestic clean energy production and innovation, a leadership aide aware of the party’s climate strategy told E&E News.

House Republicans say they have a climate plan, even if they aren’t officially using the word “climate” to describe it.

“When we produce in America, there is plenty of data that shows it’s the cleanest option … if you want to reduce global emissions, we should be leading all the way on natural gas, both producing it here and exporting it abroad,” said a House GOP leadership aide familiar with the party’s climate strategy.

“If we want to be leaders in this space on producing and exporting in the cleanest way possible,” the aide said, “we can’t have a regulatory burden that crushes innovations.”

Republicans are trying to thread a needle here: On the one hand, they want to appease climate-conscious voters and powerful business interests that want Republicans to act on climate. On the other, they don’t want to impose any of the sweeping federal mandates or spend the kind of money many experts believe will be necessary to reduce global emissions.

Republicans say other environmental legislation could hit the floor at some point in the next two years. The GOP aide told E&E News that lawmakers could vote on reforms to the structure of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Endangered Species Act.

Legislation to plant one trillion trees for the purposes of carbon sequestration — a longtime priority of new House Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) — could also get a vote (E&E Daily, March 3, 2021).

Supporters of the GOP climate agenda believe the vision meets the moment and the harder part, now, is messaging on it so that the public agrees.

“We can be energy independent; we can be energy dominant. We can have low, affordable prices, and a strong economy — and reduce emissions,” said Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah), the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of House Republicans seeking to educate colleagues on climate issues.

“I think that’s important to talk about,” Curtis continued, “and that’s kind of where I always jump in when we’re talking about energy issues: I’m always the one to say, ‘and remember, we can lower emissions too.’”

Others remain skeptical.

“Republicans have moved from denial to an acknowledgment of climate change,” said Alex Flint, a former Republican congressional staffer who now leads the pro-carbon-pricing group Alliance for Market Solutions. “They have not yet articulated clear climate goals, and their proposals are inadequate to address the risks associated with climate change.”

Ultimately, the GOP agenda would push policies that promote the expansion of fossil fuel production without adhering to goalposts for reducing emissions benchmarks.

Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of government relations at the League for Conservation Voters, was even more candid.

“Acknowledging that climate change is real in 2023 is woefully insufficient and inadequate,” she said. “Their solutions that would keep us depending on dirty fossil fuels are not actual solutions, and so just not saying absolutely ridiculous climate denier things on their face does not mean that they evolved in any meaningful way.”

For the Republicans who are the party’s main messengers on climate issues, it’s not lost on them that the GOP remains on the defensive, frequently in a position of having to explain away a history of climate denial that has only recently given way to a legislative agenda that nods to the crisis.

One stark reminder: House GOP leaders eliminated the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) established in 2019.

“I will tell you that, while that committee doesn’t exist, I am going to continue to play a role” on climate legislation, said Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), the former ranking member of the select climate committee for the previous four years.

He said that in the “Commitment to America,” a legislative blueprint House Republicans put out last year in preparation for the 2022 midterms at the behest of now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), “we talked about a clean energy future, we talked about affordable energy — American energy — and, you know, those aren’t just words on a page to me.”



Graves was the chair of the “Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force” that put forward the relevant legislative recommendations for that blueprint, and he insisted that “as far as I’m concerned, that’s not all campaign rhetoric.”

The House GOP leadership aide working on the party’s climate strategy confirmed the bills coming to the floor in the first four months of this year could be found listed in the “Let America Build” pillar of the task force recommendations — any item that would “make it easier to produce energy and innovate in America … [that] applies just as equally to oil and gas as it does to renewables and other innovative technologies.”

Measures could include a proposal from Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.) to streamline environmental review processes for nuclear reactors. There is also one from Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) to remove certain permitting requirements for factories ostensibly looking to upgrade their infrastructure to reduce emissions (E&E Daily, Jan. 11).

The marquee bill in this space will be an updated version of Graves’ “Building U.S. Infrastructure through Limited Delays and Efficient Reviews (BUILDER) Act,” which would make major changes to NEPA.

This opening bid, said the aide, is “where we think there’s the biggest contrast between us and outgoing Democratic leadership.”

