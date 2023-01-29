Arctic Fires a Positive Feedback. And That’s a Negative.

Physics Today:

As temperatures around the world rise, the threat of wildfires is becoming increasingly common. In a populated place like California, for example, blazes in 2018 and 2020 killed dozens of people while burning hundreds of thousands of acres and causing billions of dollars in damages. Unfortunately, the situation is only getting worse (see “Fire season in the western US is intensifying,” Physics Today online, 21 June 2021).

Even though wildfires in low-populated areas may be less of an immediate danger to people, they’re still releasing vast amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and exacerbating climate change. That’s especially true in the Arctic. Because rising temperatures melt snow and ice and the liquid water reflects less sunlight than snow, the area warms further in a positive ice–albedo feedback loop. The mechanism is amplifying temperatures in northern latitudes and causing the region to warm about twice as fast as the global average. Early data on the 2019–21 fire seasons has suggested that summer blazes in the Siberian Arctic were particularly widespread.

To better connect how warmer-than-average temperatures lead to exceptional fire activity, two teams analyzed satellite-derived maps of burned areas in the Siberian Arctic. Both found that several recent fire seasons had exceptional total areas burned compared with the average over the past four decades. Although the work is preliminary, it suggests that snow will continue to melt earlier each season, and a changing Arctic atmospheric circulation will accelerate fire activity.

Adrià Descals, of the Centre for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications in Spain, and his colleagues found that of the 92 000 km2 of burned area in the Siberian Arctic over 1982–2020, some 44% of that total burned in 2019 and 2020 alone. Worsening fire-risk factors are to blame: climate variables, such as air temperature and atmospheric drought, and vegetation conditions, such as the length of the growing season.