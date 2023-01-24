Fox News: Xbox Grooming Kids to Be Climate Aware

with Peter Sinclair
Fox News is MAD that "woke" Xbox is changing its power saving modeEarhardt: "Xbox has also announced that they're going woke because of climate change"Failla: "They're trying to recruit your kids into climate politics at an earlier age"E: "They're going after the kids" pic.twitter.com/8Vvd5j02SA— Lis Power (@LisPower1) January 24, 2023
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
