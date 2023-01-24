Arizona’s Desert Suburbs will Be Calling on the Rest of Us to Bail Them Out – Sooner than you Think January 24, 2023

I posted recently on Rio Verde, a Scottsdale suburb that had its water cut off recently.

Now Arizona’s new Governor Katie Hobbs has released a state report on the “crisis” in Arizona water supplies.

Meanwhile, people keep moving to places where they are vulnerable to the worst impacts of climate change. They will, of course, expect the rest of us to bail them out when it all collapses – a process that is already underway.

Advertisement