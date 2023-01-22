Pumping Iron (and Air) to Store Energy
If you want to store energy, lithium-ion batteries are really the only game in town. It’s why you’ll find them in consumer products from electric cars, smartphones, and everything in between. In fact, lithium is so vital to humanity’s green energy future that people are trying to figure out how to get more of it as soon as humanly possible.
But what might work for your laptop isn’t the best storage idea for power grids where energy output is measured in megawatts. Lithium-ion batteries are only great at expending energy over a short period, the compound lithium isn’t exactly readily available, and if you’ve ever seen a Tesla engulfed in flames, you know they can explode.
Now, Form Energy, a Massachusetts-based energy company, thinks it has the solution: iron-air batteries. And the company is willing to put $760 million behind the idea by building a new manufacturing facility in West Virginia.
Each iron-air battery is about the size of a washer/dryer set and holds 50 iron-air cells, which are then surrounded by an electrolyte (similar to the Duracell in your TV remote). Using a principle called “reverse rusting,” the cells “breathe” in air, which transforms the iron into iron oxide (aka rust) and produces energy. To charge it back up, a current reverses the oxidation and turns the cells back into iron.
NASA first started experimenting with iron-air batteries back in the late 1960s, and it’s obvious why this next-gen storage system has engineers excited. For one, iron-air batteries solve a few of lithium’s biggest shortcomings right off the bat. As their name suggests, these batteries use primarily iron, the fourth most abundant element on Earth, and … well … air.
Secondly, and most importantly, iron-air batteries would be 10 times cheaper, perform better, and last 17 times longer. Right now, these batteries’ primary task would be to bridge the gap when utilities need more power during peak hours, and as green energy eats up a bigger share of the energy pie, they could also crucially store excess energy on sunny days to shore up supply when the clouds roll in. Lithium-ion only provides approximately four hours of storage, whereas iron-air could deliver up to 100 hours—a full four days to bridge those energy gaps.
The downsides to iron-air batteries? They’re big and also slow to recharge, which is likely why lithium-ion will remain the battery of choice for electric cars and smartphones. Form Energy also says these iron-air batteries will form “power blocks” where iron-air batteries handle long load times, while lithium-ion batteries take care of spikes in demand.
With construction starting this year, Form Energy hopes its West Virginia factory will start producing its first batteries as early as 2024. Energy’s Iron Age is only just beginning.
Oh good grief. Not only is the lithium reference to all things battery grossly out of date but – just like the sun rising in the east – Tesla is mentioned only in negative reference with lithium batteries that have caught fire. Nowhere does the article reference that Tesla is ALREADY making iron phosphate batteries for both the Model 3 and Model Y and they are ALREADY on the market. (Tesla is ALREADY making storage batteries with iron.) Nope, everyone MUST make some negative comment about Tesla first – as if gaining street cred or bona fides or something to get published? – and then tout late comers as if they are ground breakers. This kind of article is pure narrative and highly biased against a company that has already brought the idea successfully to market and ignore this success entirely.
Lithium ion batteries biggest feature is their energy stored to weight factor, which is not relevant to most non mobile uses.
Speed of charge/discharge of lithium ion batteries is well below that of capacitors, but better than many other batteries.
Lithium ion batteries self discharge. A fully charged battery will go flat over time. Not as fast as a capacitor but faster than other batteries.
Lots of reasons why lithium ion may not be the best for grid power storage, but may still have a place in the mix.
Iron oxide batteries will be expensive to start, but as production ramps up should be much cheaper than lithium. But will it be cheaper than second use EV batteries.
Sports car fires are more common than Tesla fires. Ferrari had a problem with the 457, Lamborghini had a problem with the Aventador. As a driver, or passenger, the Tesla fires are not of any more concern than an equivalent petrol car.
However long past the point of either escape, or death, of the occupants EV fires are a huge concern for fire fighters. In an fixed storage industrial system these concerns are entirely manageable, but do need too be managed.
And the new Tesla batteries are lithium iron phosphate LiFePO4. Not the same battery.
The technology is rapidly moving past this “batteries catch fire” story.
I’m old enough to remember when a couple of Apple MacBooks caught fire on the assembly line – around 2000 or so –
I wish I’d bought 10k of Apple stock right on that day..