Pumping Iron (and Air) to Store Energy

Popular Mechanics:

If you want to store energy, lithium-ion batteries are really the only game in town. It’s why you’ll find them in consumer products from electric cars, smartphones, and everything in between. In fact, lithium is so vital to humanity’s green energy future that people are trying to figure out how to get more of it as soon as humanly possible.

But what might work for your laptop isn’t the best storage idea for power grids where energy output is measured in megawatts. Lithium-ion batteries are only great at expending energy over a short period, the compound lithium isn’t exactly readily available, and if you’ve ever seen a Tesla engulfed in flames, you know they can explode.

Now, Form Energy, a Massachusetts-based energy company, thinks it has the solution: iron-air batteries. And the company is willing to put $760 million behind the idea by building a new manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

Each iron-air battery is about the size of a washer/dryer set and holds 50 iron-air cells, which are then surrounded by an electrolyte (similar to the Duracell in your TV remote). Using a principle called “reverse rusting,” the cells “breathe” in air, which transforms the iron into iron oxide (aka rust) and produces energy. To charge it back up, a current reverses the oxidation and turns the cells back into iron.