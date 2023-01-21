NBC News: Arizona Suburb Gets Water Cutoff January 21, 2023

Description:

A community outside of Phoenix is furious after being cut off from its municipal water supply. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard has more on how residents in the Rio Verde Foothills are doing everything to bring water back to their homes as others question why developers continue to build on dry land.

That this can take people by surprise is a testimony to the power of media silos and denial.

We are in the age of consequences.

Below, I talked to Phoenix weather caster Amber Sullins about Arizonans waking up to climate change.

Advertisement