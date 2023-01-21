Let Coal Die: Climate Town is Killing it

January 21, 2023

Hands down the most watchable and hilarious climate video series now running.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
3 Comments

3 Responses to “Let Coal Die: Climate Town is Killing it”

  1. painedumonde Says:

    January 21, 2023 at 3:04 pm

    I hear your orders and obey…subbed.

    Reply
  2. rhymeswithgoalie Says:

    January 21, 2023 at 5:20 pm

    I enjoyed it, but it’s still tl;dw to too many people for me to forward. I’d have to pick specific starting times for the subsets that would apply to different slices of my audience (e.g., the start of the “8 projects” segment). I can think of only one person (my brother, a movie buff, C-SPAN watcher and infratructure nerd) who would appreciate the whole thing.

    Several potential recipients would be turned off by the cutesy Weekend at Bernie* references, or at least would be confused by them.

    Personally, I think the Australien Government videos are much more watchable.
    ______
    *A movie which I have actually seen.

    Reply

