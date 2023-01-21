Aquaman 2 Will Feature Climate as the Villain

It’s a thing. Climate change now integrating in the movie world.

Less and less possible for Hollywood to create worlds without acknowledging the obvious.

Emergency Awesome, above, is my go-to source for all thing geek.

PursueNews:

Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa has set the record straight to assure he’d “always” be the King of Atlantis in DCU. but surprisingly, the Justice League actor also hinted at the possibility of playing a new DC character, potentially in a project being developed under James Gunn‘s DC Studios. Meanwhile, the DC Film actor has offered some details on the second installment’s storyline which addresses the melting of ice caps.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could possibly be the final title to be released with the DC Extended Universe blueprint. While there was not much known about the movie’s plot – Jason Momoa, fortunately, offered tidbits of info in a recent interview, such as hinting at the sequel’s stakes dealing with climate change instead of an alien such as Steppenwolf.