Aquaman 2 Will Feature Climate as the Villain
January 21, 2023
It’s a thing. Climate change now integrating in the movie world.
Less and less possible for Hollywood to create worlds without acknowledging the obvious.
Emergency Awesome, above, is my go-to source for all thing geek.
Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa has set the record straight to assure he’d “always” be the King of Atlantis in DCU. but surprisingly, the Justice League actor also hinted at the possibility of playing a new DC character, potentially in a project being developed under James Gunn‘s DC Studios. Meanwhile, the DC Film actor has offered some details on the second installment’s storyline which addresses the melting of ice caps.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could possibly be the final title to be released with the DC Extended Universe blueprint. While there was not much known about the movie’s plot – Jason Momoa, fortunately, offered tidbits of info in a recent interview, such as hinting at the sequel’s stakes dealing with climate change instead of an alien such as Steppenwolf.
The See star spoke to Variety about working alongside James Wan and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick in the penning process of Aquaman 2’s story, “The beautiful thing [about ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Momoa said. “There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”
It’s already known that Arthur Curry a.k.a the King of Atlantis and his brother Orm will be teaming up, an unlikely alliance to fight against forces like Black Manta. The promos so far have shown an adventurous journey but have kept the main plot under wraps. However, the film’s story connecting to environmental crisis factors was teased early on as the central threat.