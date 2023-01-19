Thunberg on Davos

with Peter Sinclair
What do the ultra rich think about us. Richard II’s speech comes to mind ““You will remain in bondage, not as before but incomparably harsher. For as long as we live… we will strive with mind, strength and goods to suppress you so that the rigour of your servitude will be an example to posterity.”
Despite that they do care about image, so we get the oxymoronic “green super yacht”. Green is OK as long as it doesn’t affect their comfort one iota.
All true, I applaud Greta’s clarity and truth-telling. What do we all say though in the face of the paradox of global dimming (stop burning, and rapidly overheat, keep on burning and trigger climate tipping points)?
On the other hand is the Garrett Relation on the other?. Garrett’s an astrophysicist who has posited and verified with data t he basically linear equation between energy consumption and the accumulated ‘weight’ of civilization.
For more see:
https://un-denial.com/2021/02/23/by-tim-garrett-jevons-paradox-why-increasing-energy-efficiency-will-accelerate-global-climate-change/
