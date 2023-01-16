What is It? Storm in North Atlantic Looks like a January Tropical Storm

There is a legitimate argument that this entity in the Northern Atlantic should be a named TC. With warm-core processes ongoing, free of boundaries, and UL outflow visible, normally the NHC would assign a name to it. Unfortunately, this one will likely not be named. pic.twitter.com/ErzvFxcQlS

A lot of discussion on Weather Twitter about the spinning storm in the North Atlantic.

WTSP St Petersburgh – Tampa:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It may not be a very typical time to be tracking the tropics, but despite what the calendar says: A low-pressure system in the northwest Atlantic Ocean has been designated as Invest 90-L on Monday by the National Hurricane Center.

Though, again, this is the middle of January. The newly categorized feature has a 0-percent chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical system, according to NHC forecasters.

But on the off-chance it was to become something, Arlene is the first name on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season list.

Invest 90-L is located about 300 miles north of Bermuda as of the hurricane center’s earlier update. Although there may be a chance for it to organize further, it likely won’t last long as it will soon move across very cold water.