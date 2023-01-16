Warming Oceans: The True Measure of Climate Change

While most of us see the effects of the #ClimateCrisis on land, our oceans are the "critical part of the climate", says Dr John Abraham @UofStThomasMN . "Global warming really is ocean warming." And our oceans are warming at an alarming rate – with devastating impacts. pic.twitter.com/NmNyZemrmy

Washington Post:

The planet’s air temperature has been rising for decades, but it wobbles up and down and does not set records every single year. Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service recently ranked 2022 as the fifth-hottest year on record for the atmosphere, with other expert rankings soon to follow.

The ocean doesn’t do the same dance. It changes more slowly — and more deeply. As climate change takes hold, natural ocean variations in temperature matter less and less, Abraham said, leading to a string of consecutive records in recent years, with 2018 being the last year that was not a record.

More than 90 percent of the excess warming that results from the planetary energy imbalance, in which more solar heating enters the Earth’s system than escapes again to space, winds up in the ocean, the researchers say.