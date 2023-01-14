Another Atmospheric River, More on the Way in CA

Reuters via Raw Story:

California’s parade of atmospheric rivers may be nearing an end but not before at least two more of the rainstorms are due to drench the waterlogged state starting on Saturday, forecasters said.

A series of atmospheric rivers rarely seen in such frequent succession has pounded the state since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.

The storms have dropped half the average annual rainfall on the agricultural Central Valley and as much as 15 feet (4.5 m) of snow in the mountains.

The six-day forecast called for 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 cm) more rain in California’s north and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 cm) in its south, the state’s water resources department said on Friday.

At least seven waterways were officially flooded, it added.

The latest storm, the season’s eighth, is expected to begin dumping heavy rain on California from early on Saturday, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

The ninth and final atmospheric river of the series is due to make landfall on Monday and last a couple of days.

