California’s Record Rains Good News for Reservoirs, but No Guarantee January 13, 2023

Above, I talked to Daniel Swain almost one year ago today, at a moment when California had also been receiving a lot of rain, snow pack was up to 149 percent of average. Dr. Swain cautioned that this short term good news might not mean the drought was over. We all saw what happened last summer. Just sayin.

Drought.gov:

Water Year 2022 started wet with a strong atmospheric river and ended in continued drought due to almost no precipitation during January through March.

The past 3 Water Years have been the driest in the California record. Both California and Nevada remain in almost 100% moderate-to-exceptional drought.

Below, Jay Lund is at University of California, Davis.

Despite this year's flooding, up until today, last year's northern California precipitation exceeded this year's precipitation. Last year became a drought year, so anything can happen. We can have drought and flood in the same year. pic.twitter.com/wzhCxDsfrj — Jay Lund (@JayLund113) January 12, 2023

