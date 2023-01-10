Peter Gleick: Learning to Live with Floods

Peter Gleick in the Washington Post:

Peter H. Gleick is a hydroclimatologist, co-founder of the Pacific Institute and author of the forthcoming book “The Three Ages of Water.”

In November 1861, it began to rain in California, presaging disaster. By late December, the rivers were full, the Sierra Nevada was under snow, and the soils of the Central Valley were saturated. In early January 1862, storms delivered 10 feet of rain from the Columbia River to the Mexican border. The final blow fell in mid-January. Another intense storm — warm this time — swept in from the Pacific Ocean, melting the massive snowpack and sending more water cascading into the soaked Central Valley.

By the time the storms ended, devastation reigned. Millions of acres of land had become an inland sea. Thousands of people were dead. Some 200,000 cattle and more than half a million sheep drowned. New telegraph lines were lost, disrupting communications with the East, and 1 in 8 homes in the state was destroyed. In all, the so-called ARkStormwiped out an estimated quarter of the state’s economy.

It’s likely to happen again. Geological evidence suggests that six megastorms even more severe have occurred over the past 1,800 years. These events funnel moisture from the Pacific Ocean to the west coast on a scale far worse than the floods now hammering California.

California today is different than 160 years ago, of course. Then, the state’s population was around 500,000. Today, it exceeds 40 million. The Central Valley now produces one-quarter of the nation’s food and 40 percent of its fruits, nuts and vegetables. The cities of Sacramento, Fresno, Stockton and Bakersfield lie in the flood plains of major rivers, but massive reservoirs hold back and store floodwaters. Thousands of miles of levees protect low-lying areas and channel waters away from humans and property. And a sophisticated satellite observation and weather forecasting system provides remarkably accurate early warning of storms brewing off the coast.

But California still is not ready for another ARkStorm. Recent assessments concluded that such a storm could flood thousands of square miles, cause massive landslides, destroy extensive industrial and agricultural infrastructure, contaminate water supplies, kill thousands of people, and cost $1 trillion. That is three times the projected cost of an equally likely catastrophic earthquake.