Extremes Events Have Americans Looking for “Climate Havens”- Great Lakes Area Getting Prepared January 10, 2023

Americans for the moment are still flocking, incredibly, to places like South Florida and the arid West.

There are a few indications of a wave looking for someplace with less exposure to extremes – and they are looking at the upper Midwest.

Below, I spoke to Rolling Stone writer Jeff Goodell about American climate refugees, whom he called “The New Joads”, after the dust bowl migrants in “Grapes of Wrath”.

