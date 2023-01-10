Chasing Tornadoes. In Illinois. In January.

January 10, 2023

A series of tornadoes and funnel clouds are documented on January 3, 2023 across central Illinois, including a rope tornado near Illiopolis and an EF1 tornado that damaged parts of Maroa, Illinois.

Nothing special. Just a bunch of tornadoes forming over snowless fields in January in Illinois.

Below, worthwhile Yale Climate Connections video on the mammoth December tornado outbreak and Derecho of December 2021.

